Police detain 237 protesters in Sunday March of Justice

Riot police detain protester in Homiel. September 20, 2020. Photo: tut.by

According to Viasna’s database, security forces detained 237 people during a series of demonstrations held yesterday across the country. Tens of thousands protested in a dozen cities despite heavy police presence, including water cannons, armored vehicles and other riot gear.

Another weekly protest held in Minsk, this time named March of Justice, was marred by nearly 170 detentions. People were arrested by riot police in balaclavas and unmarked masked officers in civilian clothes. The detainees were taken to district police departments and are expected to stand trials on “illegal protesting” charges.

Around seventy protesters were detained in other cities, most of them in Brest and Hrodna, where excessive force was used by riot police. Tear gas was used in Brest, as several dozen people were detained. Warning shots were also fired in the air. In Hrodna, police detained a pregnant woman.

