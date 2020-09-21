Woman suffers leg fracture after violent detention in Homieĺ protest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Protester detained in Homieĺ. September 20, 2020. Photo: gomel.today

A 48-year-old woman was diagnosed with a broken leg after she was pushed by a riot police officer during a brutal detention at yesterday’s protest in Homieĺ.

Volha says she could not escape since her leg still hurt her after a recent fracture.

“I told them I couldn’t walk faster, but one officer said he was going to break my other leg. Another one approached from behind and pushed me. I twisted my leg, there was a cracking sound and there it was, broken again,” the woman said in a comment for a local news site gomel.today.

Volha says she has already complained about the incident to the district police department. She also is going to write to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office.

At least twenty people were detained by police during yesterday’s protest in Homieĺ. In some cases, riot police used excessive force.

