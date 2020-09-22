Greetings to the Third International Forum of Oncology and Radiology

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is important that despite the substantial adjustments made to professional plans, due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus infection, our country’s cancer service copes well with new challenges and remains effective. Large-scale, in-demand work on establishing a cutting-edge, comprehensive system of cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment is underway. The upgrade of hospitals and the adoption of advanced technologies are priorities. International cooperation is developing successfully.

“I am sure that your forum, which has brought together well-known scientists, doctors and healthcare officials from Russia and other countries in an online format, will be constructive and promote an exchange of the best experience and practices, as well as the development of new approaches to solving topical issues of combatting oncological diseases.”

