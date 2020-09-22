Linkevičius: We reaffirm our support for multilateralism, as we mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 21 September, a high-level event ‘The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism’ in New York at the opening of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the UN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event took place primarily in a virtual format, with pre-recorded statements by heads of state and government.

“After World War Two ended Lithuania was wiped off the map of the world, suffered from aggression and violations of international law. As we mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, we cannot forget the past or allow distortion of historical facts. The UN can be only truly effective in the future if the organization adheres to the values of the UN Charter,” says Linkevičius.

The United Nations is the largest international organization that is currently made up of 193 member states. The UN can take action on such issues as peace and security, climate change, sustainable development, human rights, and more. Lithuania joined the UN on 17 September 1991 Lithuania became a member of the UN on 17 September 1991. The country will commemorate the 30th anniversary of its membership in the organization in 2021.

