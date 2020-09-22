Meeting with Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugayev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

Mr Bugayev, let’s begin with a movement the entire country can see: the volunteer movement. Young people are proactively involved in this work, and they are very effective. Please, let us begin with this and then talk about your agency’s other activities.

Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugayev: Mr President,

Of course, the volunteer movement is a phenomenon of today’s life, the life of young people. The Year of the Volunteer held in line with your instruction was its driver.

Today, amid the pandemic, I believe the volunteer movement is seeing unprecedented development: for example, there was the We are Together event, when over 120,000 volunteers came together to help people in difficult situations, and medical workers volunteered to work in hospitals’ red zones. In fact, this is the embodiment of the traditional moral and spiritual values that have always been inherent in all ethnic groups and religions of our large country. We believe the volunteer movement is a modern manifestation of these values, and, of course, we support it.

The Education national project and the Social Activity federal project are aimed first of all at creating the infrastructure to support the volunteer movement.

Vladimir Putin: Is your agency in touch with these organisations? Do you support them or hold joint events? Do they ask you to support their initiatives?

Alexander Bugayev: Mr President, we support this work very actively. Of course, they ask for our support, and an entire range of volunteer organisations, such as Medical Volunteers, the Association of Volunteer Centres, Volunteers of Victory and the Russian Search Movement, receive state support to implement their projects and programmes.

This is very important, because it also includes educational work. For example, the Russian Search Movement carries out enormous work as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. We also help with funding, information and organisation.

