Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 September 2020

News

The number of industries that enjoy an above-normal amount of payments has reached the maximum since the first observations in April.

Dynamics across investment demand industries showed a gradual improvement in the week from 7 to 11 September. Still, financial flows in export-driven industries stay at a low level. Further details are available in the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

