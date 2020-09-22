The first Latvian Ambassador to Lithuania received the Balts’ Award in Rīga

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 22 September in Rīga, the Lithuanian and Latvian Foreign Ministers conferred the 2020 Balts’ Award on a Latvian diplomat, the first Ambassador of Latvia to Lithuania after the restoration of the country’s independence Alberts Sarkanis.

Sarkanis received the award for his profound contribution to the development of the bilateral relationship between Lithuania and Latvia, as well as for academic contributions to the fields of linguistics and history. Sarkanis made a great effort to prepare and publish the Lithuanian-Latvian dictionary in 1995, worked as its editor, actively participated in the development of cultural and scientific cooperation between Lithuania and Latvia, and taught at Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas.

The Balts’ Award was inaugurated in 2017. It aims to recognize the excellence and achievements related to individual contribution and accomplishment in promotion of Lithuanian-Latvian and Latvian-Lithuanian translations, teaching and enhancing the use of the Lithuanian and Latvian languages, research on the Lithuanian and Latvian tangible and intangible cultural and historic heritage, as well as investigative journalism on Lithuania and Latvia’s history, culture, and tourism.

In 2019, the Balts’ Award was presented to Professor at Vytautas Magnus University Alvydas Butkus.

During his visit to Latvia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius also met with the President of Latvia Egils Levits.

