Meeting with Russian Federation senators

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Ms Matviyenko, members of the Federation Council,

The upper house of parliament has just held its first meeting as part of the autumn session. I am aware that your agenda includes extremely important, fundamental questions for the country and its people. As Ms Matviyenko and I had agreed, we are meeting here today, as planned. I would like to outline the way I see the tasks and priorities we will be working on together.

I would like to begin this meeting by thanking the parliament’s upper house for its responsible and coordinated work during the epidemic, an extremely challenging period, and for promptly passing laws to support families with children, Russian businesses and the real economy.

And, of course, I would like to specifically note the contribution made by the Federation Council representatives to drafting the amendments to the Russian Constitution. During these efforts, you relied on your law-making experience, as well as the ability to heed the needs of the society, to listen to the people, account for their proposals and fulfil their aspirations. I know that you worked on the ground in your regions.

I would like to repeat – the idea, the essential meaning of constitutional innovations is to set the fundamental framework for the country’s sustainable development for decades to come. This means historical continuity, moral values, reliable social guarantees, and a greater role of civil society. Finally, it means a better and improved balance, balance between all branches of government, while maintaining Russia as a strong presidential republic.

To this end, the powers of both houses of parliament have been significantly expanded. The role of the State Duma in forming the Government is bigger, as is the Federation Council’s role in appointing the heads of law enforcement agencies, the Prosecutor General and his deputies, and regional prosecutors. In any case, colleagues, we are taking steps in the right direction.

The Constitutional amendments are intended to ensure unconditional observance of law and order, the protection of people’s interests as well as freedom of enterprise and other freedoms.

I would like to emphasise that our society has strongly supported the course towards strengthening Russia’s sovereignty. And this implies both the priority of our legislation, and a complete ban on holding public office for persons with foreign citizenship, nationality or residence permits in a foreign state, as well as persons who have accounts or deposits in foreign financial institutions, banks.

A person who chooses a civil service career must be independent of any external influence, without the slightest chance of anyone ever putting them on the hook, putting them under any sort of dependence.

The first package of draft laws to implement the new provisions of the Constitution has been prepared. It was sent to the State Duma for consideration yesterday. You know, there is an entire package, a large number of draft laws.

But I would like to emphasise – we are embarking on qualitative development of the entire legal framework and, above all, laws that directly determine the present and the future of Russia as a legal social state, regulate such important areas as healthcare, education, employment and wages, and social guarantees.

