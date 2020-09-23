Nasha Niva editor held on libel charges

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Yahor Martsinovich and Adarya Gushtyn. Photo: baj.by

Yahor Martsinovich, editor-in-chief of Nasha Niva, a popular online news site, was detained this morning by Belarusian security officers. His apartment was searched by the Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Internal Security.

According to his wife, Adarya Gushtyn, the journalist was detained for 72 hours as a suspect under Art. 188 of the Criminal Code.

The charge reportedly stems from a Nasha Niva publication that alleged the involvement of deputy Interior Minister Aliaksandr Barsukou in the beating of Uladzislau Sakalouski, a DJ who played a protest song at an official event on August 6.

Sakalouski argued that during his stay at the detention center in Minsk’s Akrescin Street, Barsukou hit him twice in the back and threatened with 10 years in prison.

After serving their terms of detention, Uladzislau Sakalouski and his friend Kiryl Halanau left Belarus for fear of reprisals.

