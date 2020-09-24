300 detained in protests across Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Protester detained in Minsk on September 23, 2020. Photo by Vadzim Zamirouski, TUT.BY

According to Viasna’s database, at least three hundred protesters were detained last night across the country, as thousands of people protested the unannounced inauguration of Aliaksandr Lukashenka.

Riot police and other security forces, including officers in civilian clothes, arrested demonstrators in Minsk, Hrodna, Homieĺ, Mahilioŭ, Polack, Barysaŭ, Baranavičy and other cities.

Many detainees were beaten with truncheons, resulting in head injuries. Several protesters were hospitalized after their brutal detention. Riot gear was also used. In particular, in Minsk, peaceful protesters were dispersed with water cannons spraying colored liquid. Tear gas and stun grenades were also reportedly used in isolated cases.

After motorists blocked several busy streets in Minsk, security forces attacked several vehicles, smashing the windows and violently detaining the drivers.

According to the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson, police detained 384 protesters in 59 protests held yesterday, including 252 in Minsk. 320 reportedly remain in custody to face charges.

