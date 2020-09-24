Belarus President officially commends representatives of local authorities

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Letters of commendation from the Belarusian President were awarded to eight workers of enterprises and representatives of local authorities in recognition of their many-year productive work, professional excellence, a big personal contribution to the development of the agricultural industry. A corresponding executive order has been signed by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.The awards were presented to Chairman of the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee Nikolai Sherstnev, senior agronomist of OAO Gritskevichi Ivan Valetov, tractor operators of the Kholmech agricultural enterprise and OAO Smolevichi-Suzon Ivan Vyrvich and Oleg Gurinovich, directors of Polesye-Agroinvest, Mogilev Meat-Packing Plant, Domochai bakery and Babushkina Krynka Mikhail Kapinsky, Sergei Lyubenkov, Natalya Podlesnykh, Gennady Skitov.

MIL OSI