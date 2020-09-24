Greetings to the Assembly dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Association of Small Indigenous Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I warmly congratulate on this significant anniversary the leaders of regional and national associations, elders and representatives of creative and scientific communities as well as the youth movement: everyone who is proud of being part of the friendly family of the small indigenous peoples of Russia and considers care about preserving their mother tongues and invaluable historic, cultural and spiritual heritage to be their life’s work.

I am pleased to note that over the past years, mostly thanks to the Association’s creative activities and constructive cooperation with authorities, large and necessary work has been carried out to improve the legislation in the area and solve topical socioeconomic, infrastructural and environmental problems of the remote areas where small indigenous peoples have always lived. This is why they were able to preserve their distinctive traditions and established way of life today just as it was centuries ago, shepherding reindeer, fishing, hunting marine animals and other traditional economic activities. Representatives of small indigenous peoples are actively involved in Russia’s public and cultural life and make a contribution to promoting international humanitarian cooperation, including at the Arctic Council.”

