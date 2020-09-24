Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Southern Federal District on September 25

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The main goals of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-and-staff exercises are to test the combat readiness of the key personnel and military authorities of the Southern Military District, improve troop interaction while performing tasks to preserve peace and ensure military security, and check the readiness of the Armed Forces of Russia and its partner states to protect national interests while addressing joint tasks.

The main exercises are being held at internal training grounds of the Southern Military District, such as the Prudboi, Ashuluk and Kapustin Yar, and the Arzgirsky and Kopanskaya ground-based aviation training ranges. Military action episodes of groups of the Black Sea and Caspian fleets, including vessels of the Iranian Navy, will play out in the Black and Caspian seas.

About 80,000 people are expected to participate in the exercises, including units of military, rear and technical services as well as anti-missile defence units, the Navy and special troops of the National Guard and the Emergencies Ministry. Exercises at training grounds will involve up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, up to 250 tanks, and up to 200 artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Units from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are taking part in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-and-staff exercises.

MIL OSI