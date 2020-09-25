Caucasus-2020 exercise

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the exercise’s main stage, units of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as troop contingents from Armenia, Belarus, China, Pakistan and Myanmar, practiced actions to repel an attack, strike enemy forces and launch an offensive.

Service personnel from the 58th Army of the Southern Military District, elements from the 20th Army of the Western Military District, elements of the Airborne Force, an army aviation brigade, missile and artillery, air defence and drone units, military, technical, logistic and medical support units and military units from foreign states were involved in accomplishing simulated military tasks.

The strategic headquarters exercise Caucasus-2020 is taking place on September 21–26 at the Southern Military District’s inner training centres Prudboi, Ashuluk and Kapustin Yar, as well as the ground-based Arzgirsky and Kopanskoy aviation testing sites. Elements of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla are operating in the Black and Caspian Seas. Ships from the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran are also taking part. The exercise involves about 80,000 officers and soldiers, about 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, up to 250 tanks as well as up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems.

