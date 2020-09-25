Greetings to President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message of greetings, Vladimir Putin noted that over the past decades the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea have accumulated substantial experience of beneficial cooperation in politics, trade, economy, science, technology, culture, humanitarian sphere and other areas. The Russian leader also underscored the dynamically developing inter-parliamentary dialogue and interregional cooperation. “We are implementing large-scale joint investment and industrial projects. Coordinated efforts in addressing topical matters of the regional and international agenda, including within the framework of the UN, APEC, the ASEAN Background information Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum and other multilateral associations, are yielding a positive effect,” the President of Russia noted. He expressed confidence that Moscow and Seoul will continue to expand their mutually beneficial partnership for the benefit of both nations and in the interests of strengthening security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the entire Northeast Asia.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin noted with regret that the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to hold the Year of Mutual Exchanges, marking the anniversary of diplomatic relations, on schedule. He also voiced Moscow’s readiness to start implementing the Year’s planned programme as the epidemiological situation returns to normal.

