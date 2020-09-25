Kalesnikava’s lawyer detained

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Liudmila Kazak. Photo: tut.by

Liudmila Kazak, lawyer of arrested opposition leader Maryia Kalesnikava, was detained by security forces last afternoon.

According to an eyewitness, the woman was abducted by unidentified men in central Minsk. Kazak reportedly called for help but was taken away in her own car.

The lawyer’s whereabouts remained unknown until late night and her husband filed a missing person report.

Later, the city police department’s spokesperson said that Liudmila Kazak was held on an administrative charge, but refused to elaborate, including on her exact whereabouts.

The authorities eventually confirmed that Kazak was remanded in a detention center in Akrescin Street.

While the nature of the charge remains unknown, it is feared that the lawyer was targeted ahead of a hearing in Maryia Kalesnikava’s case scheduled for today.

MIL OSI