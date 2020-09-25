Lithuanian representatives and the Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of State discussed possibilities for providing support to Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 September, Lithuania’s representatives and the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State Georg P. Kent discussed the situation in Belarus and the region, possibilities for providing support to the Belarusian civil society, other relevant issues of the Lithuanian-US relationship, and international security policy.

The Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Dalius Čekuolis stressed the importance of coordinating the actions of the states in the region, including those of the European Union and the U.S., in order to end repression, human rights violations, and vote rigging in Belarus. The Foreign Vice-Minister also briefed Kent about Lithuania’s decision to provide financial assistance to the victims of repression in Belarus, also by offering 100 scholarships for Belarusian students.

In the meeting, Lithuania’s representatives welcomed the strong U.S. commitment to ensuring security in the Baltic Sea region, voiced support for the transatlantic cooperation, and highlighted the importance of close cooperation on critical issues among the NATO allies.

MIL OSI