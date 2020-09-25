Sectoral financial flows: paces of recovery moderate

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

24 September 2020



The acceleration in economic activity seen in early September continued into the week ending 18 September at more moderate paces.

With deferred demand being gradually saturated, payments in consumer demand industries expectedly show a correction, sliding from the summer’s high readings. Investment demand industries see a sustained trend towards a recovery in cash flows. Meanwhile, export-focused industries persistently report lower amounts of payments. Further details are available in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.

