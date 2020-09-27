“Road police officers broke my arm during detention.” Survivor stories

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna” and the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) launched a campaign to document cases of torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of protesters on August 9-13. Some testimonies of people who survived torture and violence will be published on our website as evidence of crimes committed by security forces.

Aliaksei Prakharenka works as a taxi driver in Minsk. On August 11, he was driving a client when he was stopped and then detained by road policemen. During the detention, they broke Aliaksei’s arm. That was the reason why he spent only half an hour in the detention center in Akrescin Street. Nevertheless, in this short time, he had to see a lot.

Aliaksei was driving in the city at around 7.30 pm when he was stopped by road policemen. He presented the driving license, but refused to give it to the officers who demanded so. They began to beat the driver, put on handcuffs and threw him into another car. The client was bluntly thrown out of the car. Aliaksei reports he was being beaten all the way to the Central police department.

At the police department, Aliaksei was immediately taken to the riot police who stayed in the yard.

“There I saw a horrible scene: men and women were beaten with batons. They lay on the ground, some of them were on their knees. The riot policemen would pass by and hit them with batons. I have never seen such cruelty in Belarus,” recollects Aliaksei.

The taxi driver spent about half an hour in the Centralny district police department. There must have been no more room, so he was transferred to Frunzienski police department and brought to a gym. In the gym, people lay on the floor, many were put on their knees, while the police harassed them, beat with batons and kicked. People were handcuffed. The riot policemen laughed and shouted that they would teach the detained how to love the president.

Bruises on the victim’s leg

“They made us sign the reports. Those who refused were beaten, many blacked out. At Frunzienski district police department, I noticed my arm was swollen. I asked for a medic, but nobody cared.”

Aliaksei was put into a cell for a short time and then taken to the detention center.

“There we were immediately thrown to the ground. One of the riot policemen noticed that I had a swollen arm and called a medic. The latter examined me and said I needed an ambulance. While I was waiting for the doctor, they held me separately and had a chance to look around. I saw them beating a pregnant woman. When I was being taken to the ambulance, I saw them chasing around a crowd of people in the yard and beating them with batons. Those who fell were kicked and lifted again. I was shocked.”

The driver stayed in the detention center for 30-40 minutes. In the ambulance, there were four people with injuries. As for the reason for his detention, Aliaksei says:

“I couldn’t read the report back then. But when my friends were looking for me, they found out that I had been detained for “minor hooliganism” and “resisting detention.” They didn’t accept my application. They also referred to the fact that my passenger had not been fastened, allegedly that was the reason for my detention.”

MIL OSI