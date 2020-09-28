Congratulations to nuclear sector workers and veterans

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

I am happy to congratulate all workers and veterans of the nuclear industry of Russia on their professional holiday.

This year the nuclear industry celebrates its 75th anniversary and therefore I would like to extend my most heartfelt congratulations and wishes to veterans – those who laid and developed the solid foundation of the nuclear industry, both in the difficult post-war years and even during the war, as well as into the decades that have proceeded.

We are justifiably proud of our outstanding scientists, construction specialists, engineers and workers who were there at the very onset of the Soviet nuclear project. When so much was at stake for the destiny of our Fatherland, when literally every month, every week mattered, these people accomplished what then seemed impossible: they created an entirely new field from scratch and within the shortest term possible.

The country became a nuclear power and this held great significance – the once disrupted strategic balance had now been restored. Any aggression against our people that otherwise would have gone unpunished was now impossible – peace and the national security of our superpower nation was now guaranteed for decades to come.

I would like to stress that in those years it was our country that became a pioneer in using nuclear energy toward peaceful goals, which opened colossal horizons for the socioeconomic development of our country’s regions, industries, social spheres and for the exploration of the Arctic’s area.

I would like to express my special gratitude to those people who preserved the nuclear industry in the 1990s for their devotion to the profession. They continued to man their posts, sometimes without pay, driven by their sense of duty alone, which ensured the safety of our facilities. They simply could not have acted otherwise.

Today, Russia’s nuclear industry, the staff of our specialised enterprises, research institutes and design bureaus achieve major results that are important for the entire country – first and foremost in developing nuclear power generation, and do so in strict compliance with highest security requirements and standards.

Seamless, uninterrupted power supply is ensured in full, including this year, a year of many challenges, including the fight against such a dangerous outbreak.

The state corporation Rosatom plays an active role in resolving many other relevant and long-term objectives. It does so by creating digital and innovative products that are in demand and by carrying out in-depth research in metallurgy, medicine and ecology. Rosatom is at the centre of the development of technologies for handling hazardous waste and its disposal and plays a key role in the comprehensive exploration of the Northern Sea Route and the renewal of a nuclear ice-breaking fleet.

International projects in the construction and maintenance of nuclear power units abroad are extremely important too as they promote Russia’s reputation as a country of high technologies and intellect, as a serious and responsible partner. We are the world’s leader in modern, pure nuclear power engineering and possess the unique combination of reliability and safety. Currently Rosatom has – at varying stages of implementation – projects for the construction of 25 power units in nine countries, which is the highest result in the industry’s entire history.

And, of course, I would like to highlight the contribution of the industry’s specialists in consolidating Russia’s nuclear shield, in developing and testing new types of armaments that have no analogue. And in order to produce such results, one must often venture into the unknown, into uncharted, at first glance, territory. This quest requires not only the best qualifications but also personal courage. I know that such people, many of whom are very young, solve tasks of utmost importance in order to ensure our country’s defence.

History has shown that breakthrough achievements in such a complicated sphere as the nuclear industry are no coincidences. They are the result of our scientific and engineering schools and the systematic work of dozens of enterprises and thousands of people, our first-rate education and vocational training system.

The current dynamic development of the national nuclear complex, the fact that working in this industry has again became prestigious and attractive for young people, proves that Russia has the necessary potential. And we will gradually strengthen it in order to meet the geopolitical and technological challenges of the 21st century.

I would like to thank you for your outstanding and effective work. I wish you new successes, good health, of course, and all the best to you and your families.

Happy holiday!

MIL OSI