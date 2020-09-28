Day 50 of protests marred by new detentions

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99711 2020 2020-09-28T10:35:25+0300 2020-09-28T10:35:25+0300 2020-09-28T10:35:26+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/zatrymanni_27.09.2020.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Protester detained by riot police in Minsk. Photo: euroradio.fm

At least 340 persons were detained during yesterday’s protests held in a dozen cities across Belarus. Some 250 demonstrators were detained in Minsk. There were detentions in Mahilioŭ, Hrodna, Viciebsk, Brest, Salihorsk, Maladziečna, Žodzina, Orša, Baranavičy and others.

Excessive force was widely used by riot police in uniform and by unidentified people in civilian clothes. Some of the detainees were minors. Several protesters were injured during arrest.

In Homieĺ, riot police used pepper sprays against peaceful demonstrators. Shots were also fired in the air to disperse the protesters.

Protester beaten and detained in Hrodna. Photo: tut.by

The protest in Minsk was again held against the background of heavy police and army presence. Riot control equipment, including barbed wire and water cannons, as well as armored vehicles with mounted machineguns were deployed in the city.

MIL OSI