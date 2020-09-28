Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius met with the new Ambassador of Norway

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 28 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the new Ambassador of Norway to Lithuania Ole Terje Horpestad.

In the meeting, Linkevičius and Horpestad welcomed the excellent bilateral relationship, close cooperation in the fields of defence, economy, energy security, as well as a strong partnership within the NATO.

The Foreign Minister thanked for Norway’s support to Lithuania through the mechanisms of the EEA Grants and Norway Grants. The interlocutors also discussed the Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s recent visit to Lithuania and shared their insights into the situation in Belarus and in Ukraine. Linkevičius and Horpestad also discussed the prospects for further bilateral and regional cooperation.

Horpestad replaced Karsten Klepsvik, who has served as Norway’s Ambassador to Lithuania since 2018. The new Ambassador is also accredited to Belarus.

