Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius received Estonia’s new Ambassador

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 28 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the new Ambassador of Estonia to Lithuania Kai Kaarelson.

In the meeting, Linkevičius and Kaarelson exchanged information on the latest challenges of COVID-19 and the countries’ response to an increased number of cases. Linkevičius also highlighted Estonia’s efforts at the United Nations Security Council. Estonia was elected as the non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2020-2021.

In addition, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister shared his insights into the recent working visit to Washington, D.C. The diplomats discussed the latest political developments in Belarus and the European Union’s unified position to the crisis in the neighboring country. The interlocutors also exchanged their views on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Karelsson replaced Jan Vanaveski, who has served as the Ambassador of Estonia to Lithuania since 2016.

