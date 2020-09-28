Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius to meet with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 29 September in Vilnius, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius will meet with Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. The Foreign Ministers will discuss bilateral relations, the situation in Belarus and Ukraine, the relationship with Russia, the region’s security situation, and important items on the European Union’s and international agenda.

The Foreign Ministers will also sign an updated Strategic Partnership Action Plan between Lithuania and France for further deepening of bilateral relations in political, economic, defence, cultural and educational fields, as well as in other areas.

The French Foreign Minister Le Drian will be visiting Vilnius as part of the delegation led by the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

