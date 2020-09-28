Joint statement on the situation of journalists in Belarus released by the UN Group of Friends co-chairs

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On September 28, Lithuania, together with the co-chairs of the United Nations Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists, France and Greece, released the Joint Statement on the situation of journalists in Belarus. The Joint Statement was supported by more than fifty United Nations Member States, and the European Union.

Together we express our profound concern over the deteriorating situation of human rights in Belarus, including multiple reports of harassment, arbitrary arrests and intensifying persecution and detention of journalists, media workers, as well as human rights defenders and other members of the Belarusian civil society.

We call on the Belarusian authorities to immediately end their assault on journalists and media workers, release those unjustly detained, and account for those reported missing. Reiterating the calls of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Special Procedures mandate holders, we urge the immediate release of all persons detained arbitrarily, independent investigations into all allegations of human rights violations and abuses, access to justice and redress for victims.

Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists was formed in 2016 of the United Nations Member States that were particularly keen to strengthen commitments and raise awareness on the responsibility of Member States to ensure a safe and secure environment for journalists and other media workers to carry out their duties without undue interference or intimidation. 21 UN Member States are currently members of the Group. Permanent Representatives of Lithuania France and Greece are co-chairs of the group.

