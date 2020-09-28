Linas Linkevičius: In order to adapt in a post-pandemic world, we need to consider using innovative solutions for international cooperation

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius participated in a virtual ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism on the occasion of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The event offered a platform for a discussion on the role of multilateralism for the recovery from COVID-19.

“Multilateral institutions must find technological solutions for ensuring their functioning during these unexpected circumstances. Only the ability to adapt to changes will determine the efficiency of international organisations,” said the Foreign Minister Linkevičius.

The event mainly focused on health, digitalisation, gender equality, and the fight against climate change. Linkevičius reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to multilateralism, discussed the need to promote gender equality in the context of the COVID-19 pandemiccrisis, and called on the international community to reduce technological exclusion.

Launched in 2019 by the French and German Foreign Ministers, the Alliance for Multilateralism is an informal alliance of countries that are convinced that multilateralism founded on respect for international law is the only reliable guarantee for international stability and peace and that the challenges we are facing can only be solved through cooperation.

