Linas Linkevičius met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius held a meeting with the Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chairman of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

The meeting focused on the security situation in the region, the strengthening of the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture, and current developments in Belarus.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister noted that the NATO must be ready to respond to threats in order to guarantee the security of its members.

“We welcome the fact that allies stand firmly in unity and solidarity. It is important to ensure the continuity of NATO’s key tasks and activities, as well as an effective deterrence and defence posture. NATO’s ambitious operational agenda needs to be maintained and decisions taken by NATO heads of state and government regarding the reinforcement of allies, the readiness of forces, the Baltic region’s air defence, and other issues should be implemented,” said Linkevičius.

The Foreign Minister affirmed that Lithuania would keep shared commitments, including defence spending, and will continue contributing to international security by participating in NATO and other multinational operations and missions.

In addition, the meeting discussed the situation in Belarus. Linkevičius welcomed NATO’s balanced response, as well as its communication that condemned violence and countered hostile propaganda.

