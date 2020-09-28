Telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea, marked on September 30.

Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in praised the progressive development of Russian-South Korean ties over the past three decades, and expressed mutual interest in further deepening cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other areas. They called for the establishment of substantive cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of healthcare, including efforts to counter the novel coronavirus infection and development of vaccines.

While exchanging views on the current regional agenda, they reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive political and diplomatic resolution of the problems on the Korean Peninsula.

MIL OSI