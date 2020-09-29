Condolences on the passing of Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia noted that Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had rightfully earned a respected reputation in the Middle East and beyond. During his years on the throne and earlier in high government positions, he did a great deal for Kuwait to develop socioeconomically and strengthen its international status, as well as to ensure regional security.

Vladimir Putin also said that Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a true friend of Russia and a pioneer of bilateral relations and also made a large personal contribution to promoting mutually beneficial Russian-Kuwaiti cooperation in various areas.

