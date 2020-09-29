Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius met with the new Ambassador of Finland

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 28 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the new Ambassador of Finland to Lithuania Arja Inkeri Makkonen.

In the meeting, Linkevičius and Makkonen discussed the spread of coronavirus, the situation in the region and possible implementation of restrictive measures amid Covid-19 resurgence. The interlocutors also welcomed excellent bilateral relations and close cooperation in the areas of defence and economy.

Linkevičius shared plans to hold those international events in the coming year, which had been scheduled for 2020, but cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting also discussed the current situation in Belarus and the need for the EU’s a unified position on political developments in this country, as well as the situation in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Makkonen replaced Christer Michelsson, who has served as Finland’s Ambassador to Lithuania since 2016.

