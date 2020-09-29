Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his recent appointment as the prime minister of the country (he had earlier received a message). Both parties noted the progress achieved in the past years in developing the Russia-Japan dialogue and cooperation in politics, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian affairs. The prospects for cooperation in the field of healthcare, including the development of a coronavirus vaccine, were discussed. Both sides confirmed mutual intention to continue the efforts with regard to promoting the entire spectrum of Russia-Japan relations in the interests of the two nations and the Asia-Pacific Region in general.

The President and the Prime Minister agreed to continue contacts at different levels as the epidemiological situation normalises.

