Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his condolences to Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait following the death of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.“It was with the deepest sorrow that Belarus learned of the death of your brother – Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah,” the message said.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Sheikh Al Sabah went down in the history of his country as a wise and caring leader. “He will forever be remembered as an international leader who was willing to lend a helping hand to other nations,” the Belarusian leader said.The President offered his sincere condolences and words of support to the Crown Prince of Kuwait and to the people of that country.

MIL OSI