EU Development Ministers discussed ways to support Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 29 September, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Dalius Čekuolis participated in an informal videoconfrence of EU Development Ministers.

The meeting focused mainly on the EU’s future relationship with the African region, sustainable recovery from Covid-19, and the enhancement of coordination between member states’ actions intended to implement the initiatives of the “Team Europe” package. Development Ministers also held an exchange of views on the EU’s future relations with the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States.

At the request of Lithuania and other member states, the item pertaining support to the people of Belarus was included in the agenda: “In the light of recent developments in Belarus, the EU must avoid supporting the Belarusian authorities and find ways to directly help the victims of the repression — the Belarusian citizens, civil society, independent media, small and medium-sized enterprises — and the European Humanities University, which has operated in Vilnius for years” said Čekuolis.

