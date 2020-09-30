Greetings to President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania on Victory and Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“This holiday represents the courage and tenacity of the Abkhazian people, who fought hard to defend their right to free and peaceful life,” noted the Russian President.

The Russian leader stressed that relations between Russia and Abkhazia are developing on the principles of alliance and strategic partnership, and expressed confidence that strengthening constructive bilateral ties in different areas serves the fundamental interests of the two nations.

In addition, Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s intention to continue providing overarching assistance to Abkhazia with resolving topical socioeconomic issues as well as in ensuring national security.

