Meeting on timber industry development and decriminalisation

Taking part in the meeting were Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko Matviyenko ValentinaChairwoman of the Council of Federation , Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation , Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Transport Yevgeny Ditrikh Ditrikh YevgenyMinister of Transport , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin Kobylkin DmitryMinister of Natural Resources and Environment , Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev Kolokoltsev VladimirInterior Minister , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev Yakushev VladimirMinister of Construction and Housing and Utilities , Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov Bortnikov AlexanderDirector of the Federal Security Service , Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Head of the Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) Sergei Anopriyenko, Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin Bulavin VladimirHead of the Federal Customs Service , Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov Ivanov SergeiSpecial Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport , and CEO and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov Belozerov OlegGeneral Director of Russian Railways .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good evening.

At our meeting tonight, we will consider the situation in the Russian timber industry. I have long wanted to do this.

We will discuss the current situation and problems in the industry and its future development goals, considering that it is not just one of the important traditional industries in our country, but also, in the fullest sense of the word, our natural heritage that has global environmental significance. Russia has one-fifth of all forests on the planet.

As we know, at the turn of the century, the domestic forestry industry was in decline. Over the last decade of the 20th century, Russia’s share in the world trade in timber products decreased dramatically from 18 to 2 percent. Why? Because the so-called grey schemes for the allocation of forest plots became widespread practice, and in general, fraud flourished as never before, plundering reached an unheard-of scale and reckless and illegal logging became frequent.

All this considered, we certainly could not expect any confident development, modernisation, creation of new jobs or proper reproduction of Russia’s forest potential.

