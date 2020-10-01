Greetings on opening of 42nd Moscow International Film Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is fortunate that the challenging epidemiological situation has not prevented you from gathering in Moscow, socialising in a warm and informal setting, exchanging creative plans and ideas, and most importantly getting to know new works by Russian and foreign film directors, actors, screenwriters and artists. The Moscow Film Festival is known for its outstanding tradition of hospitality and cordiality, invariably offering a rich and packed programme that includes films representing various genres, schools and styles. And of course, the festival will uncover new stars and create unexpected and pleasant surprises for everyone.

I am certain that this year’s festival will be a success, and will become a cultural landmark, helping jump start inspiring and promising projects.”

