Law ratifying Social Security Agreement between Russia and Hungary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law ratifies the Social Security Agreement between Russia and Hungary signed in Budapest on October 30, 2019.

The Agreement reflects the Contracting Parties’ striving to settle their relations in the area of social security.

The Agreement provisions apply to relations, regulated by the legislation of the Contracting Parties.

Under the Agreement, the citizens of one Contracting Party shall have the same rights and duties with regard to the Agreement’s provisions as those of the other Contracting Party, unless stipulated otherwise by the Agreement.

MIL OSI