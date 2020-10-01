Lithuania allocated humanitarian aid to help Palestinians in need

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania allocated EUR 17, 000 in humanitarian aid to Palestine, in order to help reduce the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The coronavirus has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Around 5.6 million Palestinian citizens are refugees displaced by armed conflict, living in 58 refugee camps in Palestine and neighbouring countries. They lack access to water, electricity, land, living space, social services, education and, especially, healthcare. In addition, Palestine refugees suffer due to restrictions on the movement of people and goods.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ICRC has helped ensure the effectiveness and smooth operation of border posts, medical and prison institutions, and police services in Israel, West Bank and Gaza, provided basic medical equipment to hospitals, ensured the operation of ambulance centres in Palestine. It also aims to help ease movement restrictions for families separated by conflict, to improve conditions in prisons, and to ensure effective COVID-19 prevention.

In 2020, Lithuania already allocated EUR 800, 000 in humanitarian aid, mostly to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

