Statement of the presidents of Russia, the United States and France on Nagorno-Karabakh

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump Trump DonaldPresident of the United States of America and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron Macron EmmanuelPresident of France , representing the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, condemn in the strongest terms the recent escalation of violence along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

We deplore the loss of human lives and extend our condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces.

We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

MIL OSI