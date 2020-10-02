Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius and the German Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Belarus, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 2 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius had a telephone conversation with the German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss the situation in Belarus and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The German Foreign Minister took interest in Lithuania’s assessment of the situation in Belarus.Linkevičius noted that it was important to continue our full support for the legitimate demands of Belarusians for a free and fair election. The two Foreign Ministers also discussed ways to support the Belarusian civil society and possible specific projects in this area.The conversation took place at the initiative of Germany’s Foreign Minister.

