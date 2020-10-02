Lithuania speaks in the Human Rights Council’s debate on Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1st October 2020, Lithuania took the floor at the 45th session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) in interactive dialogue with the Dėputy High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

The Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas expressed Lithuania’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, along with deep concern about the ongoing grave human rights violations by the Russian occupational authorities in the illegally annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol of Ukraine.

The numerous documented instances of arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment of detainees in the areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions currently controlled by Russia-backed separatists are totally unacceptable.

Ambassador Andrius Krivas underlined that “Only constant attention to the human rights situation and full and unhindered access by independent international monitors, including OHCHR throughout Crimea and separatist-held parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions could help prevent further severe human rights violations there”.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body made up of 47 States elected by the UN General Assembly. It is responsible for strengthening human rights globally and addressing human rights violations. Lithuania is currently working as an observer and campaigning for membership of the HRC for the term 2022-2024.

