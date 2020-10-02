Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in September 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for September 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In September 2020, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 27.8% to RUB 86.5 trln.

Growth was led by the Equity Market (+89.3%), Derivatives Market (+55.9%),Bond Market (+46.4%), Money Market (+31.4%) and FX Market (+19.1%), including spot FX market (+61.4%). The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market grew 9.2 times.

The number of trading days in September 2020 was 22, versus 21 in September 2019.

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in September 2020 rose by 65.0% to RUB 4,041.3 bln (September 2019: RUB 2,449.3 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 89.3% to RUB 2,011.4 bln (September 2019: RUB 1,062.7 bln). ADTV was RUB 91.4 bln (September 2019: RUB 50.6 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 2,029.9 bln (September 2019: RUB 1,386.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 92.3 bln (September 2019: RUB 66.0 bln).

Eighty-two new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,721.4 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 446.2 bln) were placed in September 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 55.9% to RUB 13.1 trln (September 2019: RUB 8.4 trln) or 187.2 mln contracts (September 2019: 152.8 mln), of which 182.6 mln contracts were futures and 4.6 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 593.2 bln (September 2019: RUB 398.7 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 695.6 bln (September 2019: RUB 603.0 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes grew 9.2 times and reached RUB 109.9 bln (September 2019: RUB 12.0 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover increased by 19.1% to RUB 29.9 trln (September 2019: RUB 25.1 trln), with spot trades growing 61.4% to RUB 9.0 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 20.8 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,357.2 bln (USD 17.9 bln), compared to RUB 1,193.5 bln (USD 18.4 bln) in September 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 31.4% to RUB 38.9 trln (September 2019: RUB 29.6 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,769.9 bln (September 2019: RUB 1,411.2 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 40.2% to RUB 22.7 trln, including the GCC repo segment which grew by 76.8% to RUB 7.1 trln.

