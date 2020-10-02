Sectoral financial flows: economic recovery still uneven

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

1 October 2020

News

Payments in consumer-oriented sectors are above the pre-pandemic level, despite their gradual normalisation as pent-up demand is satisfied.

The trend towards payments recovery in investment industries is gaining ground, as compared to their lower levels of previous months. As expected, the dynamics of payments in external demand-oriented industries are still lagging behind. Further details are available in the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

MIL OSI