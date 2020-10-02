Volumes of dubious transactions in banking sector decline by a third in 2020 H1

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

1 October 2020

Volumes of transactions bearing the signs of funds diverted abroad were 1.7 times less in 2020 H1 compared to the same period last year. These dynamics are mainly due to the reduction of dubious transfers in services transactions.

This year, the assessment of transactions showing signs of cashing out includes for the first time information on schemes involving enforcement documents and deposit accounts of notaries. In contrast to 2019 H1, comparable measures of cashing transaction volumes decreased by a factor of 1.4.

More information on the volume and structure of dubious transactions and sectors that have generated demand for shadow financial services is available in the analytical commentary of the Bank of Russia.

