Greetings to Germany’s leadership on German Unity Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin sent a message of greetings to Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on the country’s national holiday, German Unity Day.

The President of Russia emphasised that Germany’s reunification three decades ago was a landmark event in European history. Vladimir Putin stressed Russia’s invariable commitment to dialogue and interaction with German partners as regards pressing issues on the bilateral and international agendas.

