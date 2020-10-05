250 detained in eighth weekly post-election protest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

A woman confronting riot police during a protest in Minsk. October 4, 2020. Photo: tut.by

Some 250 protesters were detained during yesterday’s demonstrations held in Minsk and other cities of Belarus, including Brest, Salihorsk, Mahilioŭ, Babrujsk and Hrodna.

The Minsk protest was attended by tens of thousands of demonstrators.

Police detained sixteen journalists. Most of them were later released without charges, while at least five reporters remained in detention.

Security forces again used water cannons to disperse the peaceful protesters.

Today, the detainees will stand trials on “illegal protesting” charges. Some are also accused of “disobeying the demands of police officers.”

Water cannon during a protest in Minsk. October 4, 2020. Photo: tut.by

