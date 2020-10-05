Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius discussed cooperation with representatives from American Jewish Organisations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 2 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius and representatives from American Jewish Organisations discussed guidelines for cooperation between the U.S. and Lithuania, the perpetuation of historical memory, the fight against manifestations of anti-Semitism in the world and in Lithuania, the situation in Belarus, as well as issues related to international security and policy.

Linkevičius reiterated Lithuania’s determination to address the issue of the restoration of private Jewish property legally and called on the American Jewish Committee, Lithuanian and international Jewish communities to contribute to the perpetuation of historical memory. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister noted that in the fight against disinformation it was important to maintain unity and to withstand attempts to rewrite history of the Second World War that aimed at kindling sparks of discord among Western countries.

Linkevičius also called on the U.S. to actively engage in the international community’s efforts to end the repression, human rights violations, as well as violations of rights of religious communities, and election falsification in Belarus.

