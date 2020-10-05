Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

5 October 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished a happy birthday to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.“In your native country and abroad you are by right appreciated as an experienced and authoritative leader whose efforts and political will have ensured sustainable development of Tajikistan and the strengthening of its influence on the international arena,” the felicitation message reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that he appreciates the contribution of Emomali Rahmon to the enhancement of versatile mutually beneficial cooperation between Belarus and Tajikistan. “I am convinced that by joint efforts we will manage to deepen traditionally friendly relations between Belarus and Tajikistan in the best interests of our citizens,” the head of state stressed.

© 2020, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI