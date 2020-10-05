Moscow Exchange trading schedule for 2021 holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces its trading schedule for public holidays in 2021.

The FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets will operate as usual on 4–6 January, 8 January, 22 February and 5 November 2021.

On those days, all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with “today” settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.

31 December 2020 is a non-trading day on all MOEX markets.

1 and 7 January, 23 February, 8 March, 3 and 10 May, 14 June and 4 November 2021 are public holidays with all markets closed.

Saturday 20 February 2021 is a regular trading day.

On all other days in 2021, MOEX markets will operate as usual.

