The MFA of Lithuania announced a Call to submit applications for the implementation of development cooperation projects in 2021

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 5 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania announced a Call to submit applications for the implementation of development cooperation projects under the Development Cooperation and Democracy Promotion Programme in 2021.

Total funding for projects in 2021 will amount to EUR 580,000. Applicants are required to fill in and submit an electronic application form online. Deadline for submitting project applications: 3 November 2020, 2:00 p.m. (local time in Vilnius).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania invites everyone to actively participate and submit project applications for the implementation of the Development Cooperation and Democracy Promotion Programme in 2021.

